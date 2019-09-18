शहर चुनें

Chandrayaan-2: Thank you for standing by us, says Isro as Vikram lander remains silent

साथ देने के लिए इसरो ने कहा- ‘थैंक्यू’, हम सभी भारतीयों के सपनों को पूरा करने की कोशिश करते रहेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरू Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 06:41 AM IST
Chandrayaan-2: Thank you for standing by us, says Isro as Vikram lander remains silent
देश के दूसरे चंद्र अभियान ‘चंद्रयान 2’ के लैंडर के साथ संपर्क टूटने के बाद मिले समर्थन पर इसरो ने मंगलवार को सभी देशवासियों का शुक्रिया अदा किया। सात सितंबर को चंद्रमा की सतह पर पहुंचने के कुछ ही मिनट पहले इसरो का लैंडर से संपर्क टूट गया था। इसरो ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘हमारे साथ खड़े रहने के लिये आपका शुक्रिया। हम दुनियाभर में सभी भारतीयों की आशाओं और सपनों को पूरा करने की कोशिश करते रहेंगे।’ इसरो ने कहा, ‘‘हमें प्रेरित करने के लिये शुक्रिया।’
