Chandrababu Naidu to not attend swearing-in ceremony of YS Jaganmohan Reddy

जगनमोहन रेड्डी के शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में शामिल नहीं होंगे टीडीपी मुखिया चंद्रबाबू नायडू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 05:00 PM IST
जगनमोहन रेड्डी और चंद्रबाबू नायडू
जगनमोहन रेड्डी और चंद्रबाबू नायडू - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) के अध्यक्ष एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू कल यानी गुरुवार को होने वाले वाईएसआर नेता जगनमोहन रेड्डी के मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में शामिल नहीं होंगे। हालांकि, शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम से पहले टीडीपी का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल वाइएस जगन्नाथ रेड्डी से उनके अमरावती स्थित आवास पर मुलाकात करेगा। 
बता दें रेड्डी की पार्टी ने विधानसभा चुनाव में 175 में से 151 सीट हासिल की हैं। अगले हफ्ते वह आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। उनके विपक्षी नेता और तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) के प्रमुख चंद्रबाबू नायडू को महज 23 सीट ही मिल पाई हैं। अगर लोकसभा सीट की बात करें तो 25 में से 22 वाईएसआर के खाते में आई हैं, वहीं टीडीपी को केवल तीन सीट मिली हैं।

ysr jaganmohan reddy jaganmohan reddy chandrababu naidu oath swearing ceremony andhra pradesh andhra pradesh
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

