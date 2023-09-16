Notifications

Central Vista: What is the new Parliament House built in the Central Vista project and others

Central Vista: सेंट्रल विस्टा में कर्तव्य पथ से लेकर संसद भवन तक बन गया, आगे क्या-क्या बनना बाकी? जानें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शिवेंद्र तिवारी Updated Mon, 18 Sep 2023 06:03 AM IST
सार

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लोकसभा में दिए गए एक लिखित जवाब में कहा गया था कि मास्टर प्लान के तहत पांच परियोजनाओं पर काम चल रहा है। इनमें नया संसद भवन, सेंट्रल विस्टा एवेन्यू का पुनर्विकास, कॉमन केंद्रीय सचिवालय के तीन भवन, उपराष्ट्रपति एन्क्लेव और एक्जिक्यूटिव एन्क्लेव शामिल हैं।
 

सेंट्रल विस्टा - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

विस्तार
संसद का विशेष सत्र आज से शुरू हो रहा है। 18 से 22 सितंबर तक चलने वाले इस सत्र में पहले दिन को छोड़कर बाकी दिन की कार्रवाई नए संसद भवन में होगी। गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन यानी 19 सितंबर को नए भवन में कार्यवाही की शुरुआत होगी। 



इसी साल 28 मई को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश के नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन किया था। यह निर्माण कार्य सेंट्रल विस्टा रि-डेवलपमेंट प्रोजेक्ट का हिस्सा है। इससे पहले पिछले साल सितंबर में सेंट्रल विस्टा एवेन्यू का उद्घाटन और जुलाई में नए संसद भवन की छत पर बनाए गए अशोक स्तंभ का भी अनावरण प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कर चुके हैं।


आखिर सेंट्रल विस्टा क्या है? सेंट्रल विस्टा रि-डेवलपमेंट प्रोजेक्ट में और क्या-क्या होना है? जिस नए संसद भवन का प्रधानमंत्री उद्घाटन करेंगे वह क्यों जरूरी था? प्रोजेक्ट कब तक पूरा हो जाएगा? इस प्रोजेक्ट पर कितना खर्च होने का अनुमान है? आइए जानते हैं…

ऐसा है नया सेंट्रल विस्टा एवेन्यू - फोटो : सेंट्रल विस्टा
सेंट्रल विस्टा क्या है?
नई दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति भवन से इंडिया गेट तक के 3.2 किमी लंबे क्षेत्र को सेंट्रल विस्टा कहते हैं। दिल्ली के सबसे ज्यादा देखे जाने वाले पर्यटन स्थलों में शामिल इस इलाके की कहानी 1911 से शुरू होती है। उस समय भारत में अंग्रेजों का शासन था। कलकत्ता उनकी राजधानी थी, लेकिन बंगाल में बढ़ते विरोध के बीच दिसंबर 1911 में किंग जॉर्ज पंचम ने भारत की राजधानी कलकत्ता से दिल्ली स्थानांतरित करने का एलान किया। दिल्ली में अहम इमारतें बनाने का जिम्मा मिला एडविन लुटियंस और हर्बर्ट बेकर को। इन दोनों ने ही सेंट्रल विस्टा को डिजाइन किया। ये प्रोजेक्ट वॉशिंगटन के कैपिटल कॉम्प्लेक्स और पेरिस के शान्स एलिजे से प्रेरित था। ये तीनों प्रोजेक्ट नेशन-बिल्डिंग प्रोग्राम का हिस्सा थे।

लुटियंस और बेकर ने उस वक्त गवर्नमेंट हाउस (जो अब राष्ट्रपति भवन है), इंडिया गेट, काउंसिल हाउस (जो अब संसद है), नॉर्थ ब्लॉक, साउथ ब्लॉक और किंग जॉर्ज स्टैच्यू (जिसे बाद में वॉर मेमोरियल बनाया गया) का निर्माण किया था। आजादी के बाद सेंट्रल विस्टा एवेन्यू की सड़क का भी नाम बदल दिया गया और किंग्सवे राजपथ बन गया। इसका नाम भी अब कर्तव्य पथ हो गया है।
