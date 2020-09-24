शहर चुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने तीन महीने के लिए बढ़ाई आईबीसी की तीन धाराओं के निलंबन की अवधि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 08:27 PM IST
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने आईबीसी (इनसॉल्वेंसी एंड बैंकरप्सी कोड) 2016 के तीन धाराओं सात, नौ और 10 के निलंबन की अवधि को तीन महीने के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। यह जानकारी गुरुवार को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने दी। सीतारमण ने कहा कि इन धाराओं के निलंबन की अवधि को बढ़ाने से साफ होता है कि सरकार व्यवसायों की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। इससे कंपनियों को वित्तीय समस्या से उबरने में भी मदद मिलती है। 
