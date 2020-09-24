केंद्र सरकार ने तीन महीने के लिए बढ़ाई आईबीसी की तीन धाराओं के निलंबन की अवधि

Central Government has extended the suspension of sections 7, 9, 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for a further period of three months: Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/eP5GJSBkMI— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.