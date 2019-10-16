शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: क्राइम ब्रांच ने बंगलूरू के दो इलाकों में मारे छापे, जब्त किए 2,22,500 रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 11:13 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्रीय क्राइम ब्रांच ने बुधवार को बंगलूरू के देवानाहल्ली के दो स्थानों पर छापेमारी की। मेट्रो नाइट नाम के डांस बार से 71 महिलाओं को बचाया गया है। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने तीन सट्टेबाजों को गिरफ्तार किया है और उनके पास से 2,22,500 रुपये सीज किए गए हैं। मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।
