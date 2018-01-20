Download App
Censor Board certificate to movie Padmavat, demand reject of cancellation in Supreme court

फिल्म पद्मावत का सेंसर बोर्ड प्रमाणपत्र रद्द करने की मांग SC में खारिज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:17 AM IST
Censor Board certificate to movie Padmavat, demand reject of cancellation in Supreme court
सेंसर बोर्ड द्वारा फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ को मिले प्रमाणपत्र को निरस्त करने की गुहार वाली जनहित याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विचार करने से इनकार कर दिया है। चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ ने याचिकाकर्ता वकील एमएल शर्मा की उस दलील को खारिज कर दिया, जिसमें कहा गया कि फिल्म के रिलीज होने पर कानून-व्यवस्था बिगड़ने का अंदेशा है। 

पीठ ने कहा कि कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने का काम हमारा नहीं है, यह काम राज्य का है। बृहस्पतिवार को हमने इस संबंध में विस्तृत आदेश दे दिया है। पीठ ने यह भी कहा कि जब केंद्रीय फिल्म प्रमाणन बोर्ड ने फिल्म को हरी झंडी दे दी है, तो इसमें दखल का कोई कारण नहीं बनता। 

गौरतलब है कि बृहस्पतिवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस फिल्म के प्रदर्शन पर कुछ राज्यों द्वारा लगाई गई रोक को हटा दिया था। संजय लीला भंसाली द्वारा निर्देशित यह फिल्म 25 जनवरी को पूरे भारत में रिलीज होनी है।
