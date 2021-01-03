शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   cds general bipin rawat visited army and itbp personnel deployed in arunachal pradesh

सेना और आईटीबीपी के जवानों से मिले सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत, अरुणाचल प्रदेश के परिचालन क्षेत्रों का किया दौरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ईटानगर Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 01:41 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत का दौरा
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत का दौरा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
डिफेंस स्टाफ के चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत अरुणाचल प्रदेश के परिचालन क्षेत्रों के दौरे पर हैं और अपने दौरे के दूसरे दिन जनरल बिपिन रावत ने सेना और आईटीबीपी के सैनिकों से मुलाकात की। ये सैनिक अरुणाचल प्रदेश में सुबनसिरी घाटी में तैनात थे। 
विज्ञापन




परिचालन क्षेत्रों के दौरे पर पोस्ट पर तैनात सैनिकों से मुलाकात के दौरान सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि मैं सभी रैंकों के उच्च मनोबल और प्रेरणा से संतुष्ट हूं। मेरा मानना है कि ये सैनिक चुनौती या अवसर दिए जाने पर जीत को सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national cds general bipin rawat chief of defence staff bipin rawat arunachal pradesh operational areas itbp indian army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

श्मशान घाट में बड़ा हादसा
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद: श्मशान घाट में बड़ा हादसा, गैलरी की छत गिरी, 40 से ज्यादा लोग दबे

3 जनवरी 2021

rashifal 2021
Predictions

Rashifal 2021: मेष से मीन राशि तक, 2021 में कौन से महीने में चमकेगा आपका भाग्य

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
पटियाला के सरकारी राजिंदरा अस्पताल में एक कर्मचारी स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता पर कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण का ड्राई रन करता हुआ
India News

अब हारेगा कोरोना : भारत में दो टीके एक साथ, कोविशील्ड व कोवैक्सीन को मंजूरी

3 जनवरी 2021

बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट गंवाने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

बीच सीरीज में विवाद, चौथे टेस्ट के लिए ब्रिस्बेन नहीं जाना चाहती टीम इंडिया, जानें पूरा मामला

3 जनवरी 2021

Covishield, Vaccine
India News

भारत में कौन सी दो वैक्सीन को मिली मंजूरी, कब और किसे सबसे पहले मिलेगा टीका, कितनी होगी कीमत? जानिए सबकुछ

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

'नहीं लगवाऊंगा कोरोना टीका...', ट्रोल हुए अखिलेश यादव तो दी यह सफाई

3 जनवरी 2021

sub inspector suicide
Ghaziabad

महिला दरोगा सुसाइड केस: जिद कर नववर्ष पर मेस में बनवाई थी स्पेशल डिश, ड्यूटी के दौरान थीं काफी खुश

3 जनवरी 2021

sub inspector suicide
Ghaziabad

महिला दरोगा आत्महत्या केस में नया मोड़, मोबाइल में छिपा है मौत का सच!, कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग...

3 जनवरी 2021

Zakir Naik
World

जाकिर नाईक ने फिर उगला जहर, पाक में मंदिर तोड़ने का किया समर्थन

3 जनवरी 2021

कोरोना वैक्सीन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
World

Corona Vaccine: टीका लगने पर कुछ तकलीफ का मतलब शरीर पर हो रहा है असर

3 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X