शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CCPA Notice to companies misleading the consumer by advertisements during Covid19

कोरोना के दौरान भ्रामक विज्ञापनों से उपभोक्ता को गुमराह करने वाली कंपनियों को नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 04:49 PM IST
विज्ञापन
उपभोक्ता मामले मंत्रालय
उपभोक्ता मामले मंत्रालय - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना महामारी के दौरान भ्रामक विज्ञापनों के माध्यम से उपभोक्ताओं को गुमराह करने वाली कंपनियों को केंद्रीय उपभोक्ता संरक्षण प्राधिकरण ने शुक्रवार को नोटिस भेजा है। उपभोक्ता मामले के मंत्रालय ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।  
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national consumer affairs ministry covid-19 fmcg companies

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रोहित शर्मा और नटराजन
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया में बड़े बदलाव, रोहित बने उप-कप्तान, चोटिल उमेश की जगह नटराजन को मौका

1 जनवरी 2021

कोरोना वायरस की खोज करने वाली महिला
Health & Fitness

आखिर कौन थी वह महिला, जिसने सबसे पहले कोरोना वायरस का पता लगाया था?

1 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
मृतक छात्र टारजन की फाइल फोटो और मौके पर पहुंचकर जांंच करती पुलिस
Ghaziabad

10 वीं के छात्र की हत्या: सहपाठी को नहीं, क्लास टीचर को ‘मौत के घाट’ के उतारना चाहता था आरोपी!

1 जनवरी 2021

सुखकिरण सिंह और उसके पिता जोगिंदर सिंह।
Chandigarh

हलवारा एयरबेस जासूसी केस: जासूसी में पकड़ा गया बेटा तो पिता ने कह दी बड़ी बात

1 जनवरी 2021

कैलेंडर 2021
India News

कैलेंडर 2021 : 11 मार्च को कुंभ का पहला शाही स्नान, जानें किस दिन कौन-सा त्योहार

1 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Property

पीएम मोदी ने दिया सस्ते मकानों का तोहफा: जानिए किन शहरों में होगा निर्माण और कितनी होगी कीमत

1 जनवरी 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

नए साल पर सस्ते घर का तोहफा, पीएम ने कहा- पहले पैसे देने पर भी नहीं मिलता था मकान

1 जनवरी 2021

लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर कार में लगी आग
Agra

हादसों का एक्सप्रेसवे: मथुरा में पांच लोगों की मौत, आगरा में कार सवार महिला जिंदा जली

1 जनवरी 2021

LPG gas cylinder
Bazar

झटका: साल के पहले ही दिन महंगा हुआ रसोई गैस सिलिंडर, जानिए कितना है दाम

1 जनवरी 2021

शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान, आमिर खान
Bollywood

Welcome 2021: नए साल में इन दिग्गज सितारों के होंगे जबरदस्त धमाके, बीते साल नहीं रिलीज हो सकी एक भी फिल्म

1 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X