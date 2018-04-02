Consequent to the arrest of 2 teachers from Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, & a coaching institute Head, Tauquir by Delhi Police, for colluding to leak the Class12 eco. paper & probe done by CBSE, a #CBSE personnel, KS Rana, found lax in supervision. (1/2)

On the direction of the HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended K S Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted (2/2)