Hindi News ›   India News ›   CBSE Board suspends official in paper leak

CBSE पेपर लीक मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई, लापरवाही बरतने वाला अधिकारी सस्पेंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 10:08 AM IST
CBSE Board suspends official in paper leak
10वीं और 12वीं का पेपर लीक होने के मामले में CBSE बोर्ड ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। एचआरडी मंत्रालय के सचिव अनिल स्वरूप ने कहा कि इस मामले में लापरवाही बरतने वाले CBSE के अधिकारी को रविवार को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। 
स्वरूप ने कहा कि एचआरडी मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर के निर्देश पर यह कार्रवाई की गई है। CBSE ने केएस राणा को सस्पेंड किया है जोकि लापरवाही बरतते पाये गए। इस मामले में मदर खजानी कॉन्वेंट स्कूल मुंगेशपुर दिल्ली के दो शिक्षकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 

स्पेशल कमिश्नर क्राइम आरपी उपाध्याय ने बताया कि इन शिक्षकों के नाम रिषभ और रोहित हैं जोकि गणित और फिजिक्स पढ़ाते थे। इन शिक्षकों ने तौकीर तक जानकारी पहुंचाई जोकि कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट चलाता है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने तौकीर को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। 

उपाध्याय ने बताया कि हाथ से लिखा हुआ पेपर परीक्षा से एक दिन पहले लीक किया गया था, बाद में पेपर की फोटो परीक्षा से आधे घंटे पहले वायरल की गयी। आपको बता दें कि यह कार्रवाई CBSE 12वीं की इकोनॉमिक्स की परीक्षा लीक होने के मामले में की गयी है। 

 


 

