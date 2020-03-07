शहर चुनें

सीबीआई बनाम सीबीआई मामला: अदालत ने माना अस्थाना-देवेंद्र के खिलाफ नहीं हैं पर्याप्त सबूत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 10:49 AM IST
राकेश अस्थाना (फाइल फोटो)
राकेश अस्थाना (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
सीबीआई बनाम सीबीआई के रिश्वत मामले में अदालत ने सुनवाई करते हुए कहा कि जहां तक दो सरकारी कर्मचारियों तत्कालीन विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना और डीएसपी देवेंद्र कुमार की बात है अदालत सीबीआई से सहमत है कि उनके खिलाफ पर्याप्त सामग्री नहीं मिली है।
इससे पहले शनिवार सुबह सीबीआई बनाम सीबीआई भ्रष्टाचार मामले में विशेष अदालत ने सीबीआई की उस चार्चशीट पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था जिसमें उसे संज्ञान लेने के लिए कहा गया था। सीबीआई ने रिश्वत मामले में सीबीआई के पूर्व अधिकारियों राकेश अस्थाना और देवेंद्र कुमार के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की थी।
cbi vs cbi rakesh asthana devender kumar cbi chargesheet

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

