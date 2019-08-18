शहर चुनें

सीबीआई ने रतुल पुरी और मोजरबेयर के पूर्व वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा किया दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 09:02 PM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने 354 करोड़ रुपये के बैंक घोटाले मामले में मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी और मोजरबेयर के तत्कालीन कार्यकारी निदेशक तथा अन्य के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। 
अधिकारियों ने रविवार को बताया कि केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ने पुरी के अलावा कंपनी एवं चार अन्य निदेशकों के खिलाफ इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि एजेंसी ने कंपनी के कार्यालयों एवं आरोपी निदेशकों के आवास सहित छह स्थानों पर छापे मारे गए। 

जिन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है उनमें कंपनी मोजरबेयर, प्रबंध निदेशक दीपक पुरी, निदेशकों - नीता पुरी, संजय जैन और विनीत शर्मा शामिल हैं।
 

 
kamal nath ratul puri cbi moser baer bank fraud case मोजर बेयर
