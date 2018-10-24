शहर चुनें

CBI director alok verma and special director rakesh asthana were sent on vacation

सीबीआई बनाम सीबीआई: अवकाश पर भेजे गए आलोक वर्मा और राकेश अस्थाना, नागेश्वर राव बने अंतरिम निदेशक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 08:05 AM IST
Rakesh Asthana-Alok Verma
Rakesh Asthana-Alok Verma - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
सीबीआई बनाम सीबीआई की रार बढ़ती जा रही है। सीबीआई निदेशक आलोक वर्मा और विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना के बीच विवाद अब अपने चरम पर है। इस बीच, मामले में एक नया मोड़ आया है। सीबीआई के दोनों निदेशकों आलोक वर्मा और राकेश अस्थाना को छुट्टी पर भेज दिया गया है। सरकार ने नागेश्वर राव को अंतरिम निदेशक नियुक्त किया है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

