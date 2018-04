#Castingcouch is taking away privileges from women & use it for your personal benefit or in lieu of any compensation. My dignity as a woman was taken away in Parliament, when PM spoke in derogatory way. How can a PM say that I remind him of Surpanakha?: Renuka Chowdhary, Congress pic.twitter.com/l2k2oPn7Ch

It is not just in the film industry. It happens everywhere & it is the bitter truth. Don't imagine that Parliament is immune or other work places are immune to it. It is time that India stood up & said 'Me Too': Renuka Chowdhary, Congress on Saroj Khan's remark on Casting couch. pic.twitter.com/bDekV48xEB