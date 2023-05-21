Cashless Treatment: अब छह एम्स में सीजीएचएस लाभार्थियों का कैशलेस इलाज, दावों के झंझट से मिलेगी मुक्ति

भोपाल, भुवनेश्वर, पटना, जोधपुर, रायपुर और ऋषिकेश स्थित अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थानों (एम्स) में अब सभी केंद्र सरकार स्वास्थ्य योजना (सीजीएचएस) लाभार्थियों और पेंशनभोगियों को कैशलेस उपचार उपलब्ध होगा। ये सुविधा उन्हें अस्पतालों में ओपीडी, जांच और इनडोर उपचार में मिलेगी। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने यह घोषणा शनिवार को की। इसको लेकर अधिकारियों ने शनिवार को एम्स प्रबंधनों के साथ एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए। इन सभी छह एम्स में लाभार्थियों को अत्याधुनिक रोगी देखभाल सुविधाएं प्रदान की जाएंगी।

