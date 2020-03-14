शहर चुनें

Case registered against Priyadarshini Nikalje Chhota Rajan niece and 2 others for extortion

छोटा राजन की भतीजी समेत तीन के खिलाफ जबरन वसूली मामले में मामला दर्ज, एक गिरफ्तार

एएनआई, मुंबई Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 09:40 AM IST
छोटा राजन (फाइल फोटो)
छोटा राजन (फाइल फोटो)
महाराष्ट्र में पुणे पुलिस ने जबरन वसूली मामले में प्रियदर्शनी निकल्जे (छोटा राजन की भतीजी) सहित तीन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, अन्य की तलाश जारी है। 
pune police priyadarshini nikalje chhota rajan extortion case

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

