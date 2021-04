मांग: पीएम मोदी को पलानीस्वामी की चिट्ठी, बोले- हमारा 80 मीट्रिक टन ऑक्सीजन जा रहा आंध्र-तेलंगाना, लगे रोक

In National Medical Oxygen allotment plan allocation for Tamil Nadu fixed at 220 MTs & based on the wrong allotment, 80 MTs of liquid oxygen diverted from manufacturing facilities at Sriperumpudur, Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM (File pics) pic.twitter.com/565RBqC0a6

The States to which allotment has been made have lower number of active cases than us & have major steel industries located within their State/close to their States. So, I request that diversion of 80 MT from Sriperumpudur plant, may immediately be cancelled: Tamil Nadu CM to PM