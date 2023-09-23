Canada: पुराने पोस्ट को लेकर फंसे कनाडा पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो, निज्जर की हत्या पर भारतीय यूजर्स ने दिखाया आईना

The death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is a step toward a safer world. India will keep working with our global partners to counter terrorist threats, promote peace and security, and keep people here at home and around the world safe. pic.twitter.com/82WGMfNQKn

पेंटागन के रक्षा विशेषज्ञ ने भी ट्रूडो पर साधा निशाना

बता दें कि कनाडा में जिस हरदीप सिंह निज्जर को सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता बताया जा रहा है, वह भारत में वांछित आतंकी था। भारत द्वारा लंबे समय से निज्जर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की जा रही थी। अमेरिका के एक रक्षा विशेषज्ञ माइकल रुबिन ने भी कहा है कि 'हरदीप सिंह निज्जर कोई शरीफ आदमी नहीं है, उसके हाथों पर भी खून लगा है और वह कई हमलों में शामिल रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि अमेरिका ने जो कासिम सुलेमानी के साथ किया, या ओसामा बिन लादेन के साथ किया, वैसा ही भारत ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रूडो ने गलती कर दी है। वह भारत पर आरोप लगाकर फंस गए हैं और उनसे ये भी पूछा जा सकता है कि उन्होंने एक आतंकवादी को पनाह क्यों दी।'

बता दें कि कनाडा में जिस हरदीप सिंह निज्जर को सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता बताया जा रहा है, वह भारत में वांछित आतंकी था। भारत द्वारा लंबे समय से निज्जर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की जा रही थी। अमेरिका के एक रक्षा विशेषज्ञ माइकल रुबिन ने भी कहा है कि 'हरदीप सिंह निज्जर कोई शरीफ आदमी नहीं है, उसके हाथों पर भी खून लगा है और वह कई हमलों में शामिल रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि अमेरिका ने जो कासिम सुलेमानी के साथ किया, या ओसामा बिन लादेन के साथ किया, वैसा ही भारत ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रूडो ने गलती कर दी है। वह भारत पर आरोप लगाकर फंस गए हैं और उनसे ये भी पूछा जा सकता है कि उन्होंने एक आतंकवादी को पनाह क्यों दी।'

