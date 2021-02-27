आठ राज्यों में कोरोना वायरस: कैबिनेट सचिव बोले- दिशा-निर्देशों के पालन में ढिलाई मंजूर नहीं

कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव गौबा ने शनिवार को तेलंगाना, महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात, पंजाब, पश्चिम बंगाल और जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्य सचिवों के साथ कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की समीक्षा करने के लिए एक एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक की।
Cabinet Secy Rajiv Gauba chaired high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries of States/UTs of Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana & J&K. These States/UTs have been reportinga high active caseload or increasing trend in new cases in last week: GoI— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021
Cabinet Secy reiterated States need to maintain continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing spread & not squander away gains of collective hard work of last year.They were advised not to lower their guard, enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour & deal firmly with violations: GoI— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021
गृह मंत्रालय ने शनिवार को बताया कि भारत में कुल कोविड-19 के सक्रिय केस 1,59,590 हैं जो कुल संक्रमणों का 1.44% है। छह राज्यों महाराष्ट्र, केरल, पंजाब, कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु और गुजरात ने 24 घंटे के अंतराल में नए मामलों में वृद्धि दर्ज की है।
