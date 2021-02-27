आठ राज्यों में कोरोना वायरस: कैबिनेट सचिव बोले- दिशा-निर्देशों के पालन में ढिलाई मंजूर नहीं

कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव गौबा ने शनिवार को तेलंगाना, महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात, पंजाब, पश्चिम बंगाल और जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्य सचिवों के साथ कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की समीक्षा करने के लिए एक एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक की।

Cabinet Secy Rajiv Gauba chaired high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries of States/UTs of Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana & J&K. These States/UTs have been reportinga high active caseload or increasing trend in new cases in last week: GoI

इन राज्यों द्वरा की जा रही निगरानी को कम न करने, कोविड-उपयुक्त व्यवहार लागू करने और उल्लंघनकर्ताओं के साथ दृढ़ता से निपटने की सलाह दी गई है। गौरतलब है कि इन राज्यों में पिछले एक सप्ताह में कोरोना के मामलों में वृद्धी देखी गई है।ऐसे में इन राज्यों को तेजी से फैलने वाले संक्रमण की घटनाओं के संबंध में प्रभावी निगरानी करने के लिए कहा गया। गौबा ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए यथासंभव प्रयास किए जाएं, ताकि पिछले साल साझा प्रयासों के चलते मिली सफलता बेकार न हो।उन्होंने कहा कि सभी राज्य सतर्कता के साथ कड़ाई से नियमों का पालन कराएं। टेस्टिंग की जाए, कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का पालन सुनिश्चित हो और उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए।

Cabinet Secy reiterated States need to maintain continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing spread & not squander away gains of collective hard work of last year.They were advised not to lower their guard, enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour & deal firmly with violations: GoI