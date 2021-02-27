शहर चुनें

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba chairs a high-level meeting with chief secretaries of 8 states with high case loads and resurgence of Covid 19

आठ राज्यों में कोरोना वायरस: कैबिनेट सचिव बोले- दिशा-निर्देशों के पालन में ढिलाई मंजूर नहीं

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Sat, 27 Feb 2021 05:16 PM IST
कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव गौबा (फाइल फोटो)
कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव गौबा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें

कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव गौबा ने शनिवार को तेलंगाना, महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात, पंजाब, पश्चिम बंगाल और जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्य सचिवों के साथ कोरोना वायरस के मामलों की समीक्षा करने के लिए एक एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक की।

इन राज्यों द्वरा की जा रही निगरानी को कम न करने, कोविड-उपयुक्त व्यवहार लागू करने और उल्लंघनकर्ताओं के साथ दृढ़ता से निपटने की सलाह दी गई है। गौरतलब है कि इन राज्यों में पिछले एक सप्ताह में कोरोना के मामलों में वृद्धी देखी गई है।


ऐसे में इन राज्यों को तेजी से फैलने वाले संक्रमण की घटनाओं के संबंध में प्रभावी निगरानी करने के लिए कहा गया। गौबा ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए यथासंभव प्रयास किए जाएं, ताकि पिछले साल साझा प्रयासों के चलते मिली सफलता बेकार न हो।
 


उन्होंने कहा कि सभी राज्य सतर्कता के साथ कड़ाई से नियमों का पालन कराएं। टेस्टिंग की जाए, कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का पालन सुनिश्चित हो और उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए।

 

 

गृह मंत्रालय ने शनिवार को बताया कि भारत में कुल कोविड-19 के सक्रिय केस 1,59,590 हैं जो कुल संक्रमणों का 1.44% है। छह राज्यों महाराष्ट्र, केरल, पंजाब, कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु और गुजरात ने 24 घंटे के अंतराल में नए मामलों में वृद्धि दर्ज की है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
india news coronavirus cases in maharashtra punjab covid 19 rajeev gauba covid-19 madhya pradesh gujarat west bengal cabinet secretary meeting chief secretaries corona cases covid 19 guidelines

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
