मंगलूरू जा रहे सिद्धारमैया को पुलिस का नोटिस, पूछा- राज्य में लोकतंत्र है या नहीं

Siddaramaiah,Congress:As per notice, I can't go to Mangaluru by train, bus or car. I don't know if democracy is there in state or at Centre. If situation is favorable for them, why not for me. We aren't going to provoke ppl.We don't have to learn lessons about law&order from them https://t.co/oYe4ebahpp pic.twitter.com/cIN6ozV4Cg