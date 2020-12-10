शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   bus collided with the pillar of Akhbarnagar underbridge in Ahmedabad Gujarat

गुजरात: खंभे से टकराकर दो भागों में बंटी बस, देखें तस्वीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद। Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 04:00 AM IST
विज्ञापन
खंभे से टकराई बस...
खंभे से टकराई बस... - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में अखबरनगर अंडरब्रिज के खंभे से एक बस टकरा गई। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि बस के दो भाग हो गए। देखने वाले भी इस मंजर को देखकर स्तब्ध थे। लेकिन गनीमत रही बस में कोई यात्री नहीं था। नहीं तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।
विज्ञापन

 
अहमदाबाद बीआरटीएस जीएम विशाल खन्ना ने कहा कि दुर्घटना के दौरान कोई भी यात्री बस में मौजूद नहीं था। बस के ड्राइवर और सुपरवाइजर को चोटें आईं। वहीं ड्राइवर और सुपरवाइजर इलाज के लिए अस्पाताल में भर्ती किया गया।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national gujarat news ahmedabad news accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पार्थिव पटेल और एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

संन्यास के बाद भावुक हुए पार्थिव पटेल, धोनी नहीं इन्हें बताया महान कप्तान

9 दिसंबर 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले वन-डे के दौरान भारतीय टीम
Cricket News

मोहम्मद कैफ ने टीम इंडिया को चेताया, टी-20 विश्व कप को लेकर कही बड़ी बात

9 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
रूसी विदेशमंत्री
World

चीन से तनाव के बीच अब रूस ने भारत को दिया झटका, लगाया ये आरोप

9 दिसंबर 2020

मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

दर्दनाक हादसा: बरातियों से भरी कार कुएं में गिरी, दूल्हे के फूफा, चचेरे भाई समेत छह की मौत

9 दिसंबर 2020

पंचायत चुनाव
Rajasthan

राजस्थान पंचायत समिति चुनाव: भाजपा ने किया 'करिश्मा' या अपनी ही गलतियों से हारी कांग्रेस?

9 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सुबह उठने के बाद स्वस्थ और फिट रहने के लिए लोग कई तरह के काम करते हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

सुबह उठकर सबसे पहले करें ये छोटा सा काम, बीमारियों से मिलेगा छुटकारा

9 दिसंबर 2020

हमारे किचन में कुछ ऐसी चीजें होती हैं, जो हमारे स्वास्थ्य के लिए काफी फायदेमंद होती हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

सर्दियों के मौसम में बेहद ही फायदेमंद है किचन में रखी ये छोटी सी चीज, कई बीमारियों में है रामबाण इलाज

9 दिसंबर 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

AUSvIND: T-20 सीरीज में पांच बड़े भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को लेखा-जोखा, कौन पास-कौन फेल

9 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अजीब आवाजें सुनीं तो दरवाजा खोला, तभी सोफे के नीचे जाकर छिप गया ये खतरनाक जीव

9 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

देश में बिकने वाली इन 7 लेटेस्ट बाइक्स में कौन है आपके लिए सबसे बेस्ट? तस्वीरों में पढ़ें खासियतें

9 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X