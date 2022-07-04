Video: ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में चलती बस में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर पहुंचीं दमकल की कई गाड़ियां

ओडिशा की राजधानी भुवनेश्वर में बारामुंडा बस स्टैंड के पास ओवरब्रिज के नीचे एक पुलिया से टकराने के बाद एक यात्री बस में भीषण आग लग गई। बस फूलबनी से भुवनेश्वर आ रही थी। आग बुझाने के लिए दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। वहीं घटना का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। जिसमें साफ देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे बस आग लगने के बाद धू-धूकर जल रही है।

#WATCH Odisha | A bus on way from Phulbani to Bhubaneswar caught fire after it collided with a culvert on service road beneath Baramunda overbridge near Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar. 4 passengers were injured. Fire station staff reached the spot & controlled the fire. pic.twitter.com/icJLlH6Ll8