शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Budget Session live updates parliament, loksabha, rajyasabha, opposition, modi, shah, caa, nrc, npr

संसद: भाजपा की संसदीय दल की बैठक शूरू, सीएए-एनआरसी पर विपक्ष करेगा हंगामा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 10:08 AM IST
विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी
नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
संसद में बजट सत्र शुरू होने से पहले भाजपा संसद भवन में संसदीय दल की बैठक कर रही है। बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, निर्मला सीतारमण पहुंच गए हैं। वहीं माना जा रहा है कि विपक्ष सीएए, एनआरसी को लेकर हंगामा करेगा।
विज्ञापन


 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन
India News

संसद में उठा शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन का मुद्दा, 'छात्रों को गोली मत मारो' का लगा नारा

4 फरवरी 2020

जयवीर शेरगिल-अनंत हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस ने की हेगड़े पर देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज करने की मांग, कहा- पीएम भी मांगें माफी

4 फरवरी 2020

BJP MP Parvesh Verma
Delhi

आखिर इतना खिला-खिला सा क्यों है भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा का चेहरा, क्या बढ़ गए हैं नंबर!

3 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
लोकसभा में हंगामा करते विपक्षी
India News

लोकसभा में बोले भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा- जय श्री राम के नारे लगाओ, सब पाप धुलेंगे

3 फरवरी 2020

Fastag
Auto News

28 जनवरी तक जारी किए गए 1.4 करोड़ Fastag, संसद में सरकार ने बताई यह वजह

3 फरवरी 2020

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

संसद में जामिया गोलीकांड की गूंज, ओवैसी बोले- बच्चों पर जुल्म कर रही हुकूमत

3 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
budget session parliament bjp parliamentary party meeting loksabha rajyasabha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Himanshi Khurana, Asim and Umar
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बाहर जाने के चंद घंटे बाद ही हिमांशी ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, आसिम के परिवार से है कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2020

China : Coronavirus virus death toll rises and new fatalities are coming updates
World

कोरोनावायरस : चीन में मरने वालों की संख्या 425 हुई , 20 हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Armaan Jain's Wedding
Bollywood

कजिन की बरात लेकर पहुंचीं करीना-करिश्मा, कपूर खानदान की शादी में लगी सितारों की महफिल

4 फरवरी 2020

The Kapil Sharma Show
Television

कपिल शर्मा का शो छोड़ना चाहते हैं कृष्णा अभिषेक, सबके सामने खुद बताई ये वजह

4 फरवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: क्या हिमांशी खुराना ने किया था बेहोश होने का ड्रामा, इस Video को देखकर हैरान हुए फैंस

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

ओखला: मुस्लिम बहुल सीट पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले के आसार, जानें सभी की कमजोरी और मजबूती

4 फरवरी 2020

shahrukh khan and gauri khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख-गौरी पर ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, KKR समेत तीन कंपनियों की 70 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त

4 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस टेस्ट
India News

कोरोनावायरस : कटक में आठ संदिग्ध भर्ती, पांच की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, केरल में राज्य आपदा घोषित

4 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

चीन की अर्थव्यवस्था को भी संक्रमित कर रहा कोरोनावायरस, 30 दिन में डूबे 30 लाख करोड़

4 फरवरी 2020

Rohit Sharma- Ms Dhoni
Cricket News

'माही' की तारीफ में 'हिटमैन' ने पढ़े कसीदे, बोले- कूल हैं इसलिए सफल हैं धोनी 

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कतर एयरवेज में महिला ने दिया बच्चे को जन्म
India News

कोलकाता में हुई कतर एयरवेज की आपात लैंडिंग, महिला ने विमान में दिया बच्चे को जन्म

यह लैंडिंग आज सुबह 3.15 बजे हुई। इसकी वजह है 23 साल की थाई महिला द्वारा विमान में ही बच्चे को जन्म देना।

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विकास का रोडमैप तैयार, बुलेट ट्रेन हमारा नहीं किसी और का सपना: उद्धव ठाकरे

4 फरवरी 2020

प्रेसीडेंसी विश्वविद्यालय
India News

कोलकाता : प्रेसीडेंसी विश्वविद्यालय की कुलपति को प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों ने चैंबर में किया कैद

4 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ओडिशा: दिहाड़ी मजदूरी करने वाले को मिला आयकर नोटिस, देखकर उड़े होश

4 फरवरी 2020

पीड़ित लड़की की मां सैयदा सुल्ताना
India News

तेलंगाना: लड़की को तस्करी कर भेजा सऊदी, मां ने वापसी के लिए सरकार से लगाई गुहार

4 फरवरी 2020

इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंडिगो के विमान में मिली बम होने की सूचना, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर उतरे यात्री

4 फरवरी 2020

MNS Poster
India News

महाराष्ट्र : मनसे ने लगाए पोस्टर, बांग्लादेशियों से भारत छोड़ने को कहा

4 फरवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

4 फरवरी 2020

सीडीएस बिपिन रावत
India News

नए बने सैन्य मामलों के विभाग में रक्षा विभाग से स्थानांतरित किए गए 160 असैन्य अधिकारी

4 फरवरी 2020

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश खतरनाक स्थिति में है क्योंकि संवैधानिक पदों पर बैठे लोग नफरत फैला रहे : ममता

4 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

शरजील इमाम के पास मिले पर्चे से बड़ा खुलासा, बड़ी साजिश के फिराक में था

शरजील इमाम की पुलिस रिमांड तीन दिन के लिए बढ़ा दी गई है। इतना ही नहीं पुलिस को उसके कंप्यूटर से पर्चे भी मिले हैं। जिसके बाद बड़ा खुलासा देखने को मिला है।

4 फरवरी 2020

शरजील इमाम 1:16

शरजील इमाम की पुलिस हिरासत तीन दिन और बढ़ाई गई,पूछताछ में कई खुलासे

3 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 1:50

दिल्ली के DTC बस में अमर उजाला की चुनावी यात्रा, BJP और AAP में कांटे की टक्कर

3 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 2:32

4फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

3 फरवरी 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश 1:10

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

3 फरवरी 2020

Related

चंदन तस्कर वीरप्पन
India News

चंदन तस्कर वीरप्पन की करीबी महिला सहायक कर्नाटक में गिरफ्तार, 27 साल तक छिपाई अपनी पहचान

4 फरवरी 2020

वुहान में निर्माणाधीन अस्पताल की तस्वीर
India News

Coronavirus: चीन ने नौ दिन में बनाया 1000 बेड का अस्पताल, दवा का ट्रायल शुरू

4 फरवरी 2020

कश्मीरी पंडित
India News

विस्थापित कश्मीरी पंडितों ने सरकार को चेताया, मार्च तक पुनर्वास नहीं हुआ तो होगा आंदोलन

4 फरवरी 2020

एनआईए (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

एलगार परिषद मामले की छह फरवरी को होगी सुनवाई, यूएपीए के तहत 11 पर हैं मामले दर्ज

4 फरवरी 2020

टीएणसी नेता ने दो बहनों की पिटाई की
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: अतिक्रमण का विरोध करने पर टीएमसी नेता ने दो बहनों को घसीट-घसीट कर मारा

4 फरवरी 2020

रामेश्वर तेली
India News

असमः केंद्रीय मंत्री के घर पर हमले को लेकर दो भाजपा कार्यकर्ता समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

4 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited