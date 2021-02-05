शहर चुनें
Live

Budget Session 2021 LIVE: राज्यसभा में बोले मंत्री अठावले- क्षत्रिय समुदाय को मिलना चाहिए आरक्षण

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 02:52 PM IST
Budget Session 2021 LIVE Narendra Tomar Speech Today Lok Sabha Rajyasabha News Updates
रामदास अठावले - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

राज्यसभा में शुक्रवार को भी किसानों का मुद्दा छाया रहा। सदन में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान विपक्ष के नेताओं ने सरकार से तीनों कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की। वहीं कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने राज्यसभा में सरकार का पक्ष रखा। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार गांव, गरीब और किसानों के विकास लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। हमारे लिए किसानों का हित सबसे ऊपर है। उन्होंने विपक्ष से पूछा कि आप बताएं कानून में काला क्या है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान यूनियन यह नहीं बता पाई कि कानून में क्या कमी है। कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि सरकार कानून में संशोधन करने के लिए तैयार है लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि इसमें कोई कमी है। उन्होंने पंजाब सरकारक पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि राज्य का कानून किसान विरोधी है। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

02:51 PM, 05-Feb-2021

राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही स्थगित

सोमवार सुबह नौ बजे तक के लिए स्थगित हुई राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही।


Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

