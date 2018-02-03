अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Budget 2018: health care programme is to be funded in a 60:40 proportion by the Centre and states

बजट 2018: 2 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा हेल्थकेयर प्लान, 40 फीसदी फंडिंग करेगी राज्य सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 10:23 AM IST
Budget 2018: health care programme is to be funded in a 60:40 proportion by the Centre and states
Arun Jaitley - फोटो : PTI
1 फरवरी को वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने देश का आम बजट पेश किया था। इस बजट में उन्होंने हेल्थ केयर से जुड़े कई ऐलान किये थे। इसी के तहत देश के 10 करोड़ परिवारों के लिए मेगा हेल्थ केयर प्रोग्राम की शुरुआत 2 अक्टूबर से होगी और इसमें केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार 60:40 के अनुपात में मिलकर फंडिग करेंगे। इसमें हर परिवार के प्रीमियम पर अनुमानित खर्च 1000 से 1200 रुपये होगी। 

10 करोड़ की आबादी में वो लोग शामिल होंगे जिन्हें 2011 में सामाजिक-आर्थिक जनगणना में वंचित की श्रेणी में रखा गया है। इस सुविधा को आधार से लिंक किया जायेगा और लोग सरकारी या प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में इलाज करवा सकेंगे। नीति आयोग के मुताबिक इस योजना से केंद्र पर 10 से 12 हजार करोड़ रुपये का भार आयेगा। 

RELATED

आपको बता दें कि इस योजना के तहत 10 करोड़ परिवारों को प्रति वर्ष 5 लाख रुपये का कवरेज मिलेगा। योजना के आने के बाद ये परिवार खुद ही इसके दायरे में आ जाएंगे। जुलाई तक राज्य इसके लिए सारी तैयारियां कर लेंगे और उसी महीने इसके लिए टेंडर निकल सकता है। 
budget 2018 health care programme arun jaitley

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan slams fan for performing daring stunt
Bollywood

नाराज शाहरुख ने लगाई अपने फैन को जबरदस्त फटकार, बोले- 'दोबारा ना करें ऐसी हरकत'

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan send a note to Deepika Padukone for padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर के बाद अब दीपिका को 'पद्मावत' के लिए मिला पहला अवॉर्ड, इस सुपरस्टार को कहा- 'Thank You Baba'

3 फरवरी 2018

use of aluminium foil for packing lunch may be harmful to your health
Lifestyle

अगर आप भी एल्युमिनियम फॉयल में पैक करते है LUNCH तो जरूर पढ़े ये खबर और हो जाएं सावधान

3 फरवरी 2018

tips and tricks for shopping jeans
Fashion tips

अब जब भी जाएं जींस खरीदने, इन बातो का रखें खास ख्याल

3 फरवरी 2018

what happens to the outfits wear by bollywood actors in movie
Lifestyle

फिल्मों में हीरो-हीरोइन के पहने हुए स्टाइलिश कपड़े आखिर जाते कहां हैं, जानें

3 फरवरी 2018

hina khan debut at lakme faishon week 2018 after bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद खुली किस्मत, टीवी की बहू को इस अवतार में पहले नहीं देखा होगा आपने

3 फरवरी 2018

aamir khan and alia bhatt accept the challenge of akshay kumar padman
Bollywood

हाथ में सैनिटरी पैड लेकर बोले आमिर- 'इसमें कोई शर्म नहीं, शाहरुख-सलमान को देता हूं चैलेंज'

3 फरवरी 2018

zero shah rukh khan pulled a rickshaw katrina kaif anushka sharma
Bollywood

क्यों रिक्शा चलाने को मजबूर हुए शाहरुख खान, जानिए वायरल तस्वीर का सच

3 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde spotted again in Sabyasachi kitchen
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में खाना बनाने के बाद अब इस किचन में खाना बनाते नजर आईं शिल्पा शिदे, देखिए PHOTOS

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Subramanian Swamy tweets against DM Nirmala Sitharaman in the case of FIR on army
India News

सेना के जवानों पर FIR के मामले पर चढ़ा सियासी रंग, बीजेपी के अंदर से ही उठी आवाज

घाटी में भारतीय सेना के खिलाफ जम्मू पुलिस द्वारा एफाआईआर दर्ज कराने के मामले पर सियासी रंग चढ़ता दिखाई दे रहा है।

3 फरवरी 2018

National Health protection Scheme to cost modi government 1100 to 1200 rs per year every family
India News

मोदीकेयर: एक परिवार पर हर साल आएगा 1100 से 1200 रुपये का खर्च

3 फरवरी 2018

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Said, we are Working on Flexi Rent
India News

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल बोले- फ्लेक्सी किराये पर कर रहे काम

3 फरवरी 2018

Chandrababu Naidu can play the role of forming third front in the center
India News

केंद्र में तीसरे मोर्चे के गठन की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं चंद्रबाबू नायडू

3 फरवरी 2018

Congress takes lessons from old mistakes and started changing
India News

पुरानी गलतियों से सबक लेकर कांग्रेस ने शुरू किया चोला बदलना

3 फरवरी 2018

No short term benifit from 'Ayushman Bharat' Medical Scheme
India News

'आयुष्मान भारत' की राह में रोड़े हजार, 50 करोड़ लोगों को अभी नहीं मिलेगा बीमा का लाभ

3 फरवरी 2018

fire broke out at meenakshi amman temple in madurai complex
India News

मदुरै: मीनाक्षी अम्मन मंदिर में लगी आग, कई दुकानें जलीं

3 फरवरी 2018

Petition dismissed on seeking gender-neutral of rape law in Supreme Court
India News

रेप लॉ को जेंडर-न्यूट्रल करने की मांग खारिज, SC को नहीं लगा कि महिलाएं करती हैं स्टॉकिंग

3 फरवरी 2018

Shopian: United Hindus Front in defense of army, protest against FIR lodged
India News

शोपियां: सेना के बचाव में अब उतरा यूनाइटेड हिंदू फ्रंट, दर्ज FIR का विरोध

3 फरवरी 2018

Supreme court hand over petition to constitution bench against Jallikattu
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जल्लीकट्टू के खिलाफ याचिका को संविधान पीठ को सौंपा

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

राजस्थान समेत चार राज्यों में फिल्म को रोकने के लिए जिस राष्ट्रीय करणी सेना ने आंदोलन किया, मरने-मारने की धमकी दी, आज वही इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद इसके समर्थन में आ गयी है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

3 फरवरी 2018

Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana CM KCR visit tribal festival in Warangal of Telangana 0:50

वरंगल के इस उत्सव में पहुंचे उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू और तेलंगाना के सीएम, हुआ ये

3 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi written a book named 'Exam Warriors' for the students not under pressure of examination. 3:00

एग्जाम की तैयारी कर रहे छात्रों के लिए पीएम मोदी का तोहफा

3 फरवरी 2018

VIRAL VIDEO OF UP DG HOMEGUARD SURYA KUMAR SHUKLA TAKING RAM TEMPLE PLEDGE 0:26

VIDEO: यूपी के डीजी होमगार्ड ने राम मंदिर के लिए खाई ये कसम

2 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON UNION BUDGET 2018-19 3:59

#Budget2018 पीएम मोदी ने सरल भाषा में ऐसे समझाया वित्त मंत्री का बजट

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

hospital does not provide stretcher to pregnant women due to which newborn dies
Madhya Pradesh

गर्भवती महिला को अस्पताल ने नहीं दिया स्ट्रेचर, जन्म लेते ही हुई बच्चे की मौत

3 फरवरी 2018

No short term benifit from 'Ayushman Bharat' Medical Scheme
India News

'आयुष्मान भारत' की राह में रोड़े हजार, 50 करोड़ लोगों को अभी नहीं मिलेगा बीमा का लाभ

3 फरवरी 2018

NDA ally TDP criticised Union Budget 2018 as failure budget from finance minister arun jaitley
India News

टीडीपी ने की बजट की आलोचना, कहा- जेटली का बजट असफल

2 फरवरी 2018

p chidambaram said HEALTH CARE SCHEME is a jumla with no money provided in the budget 2018
India News

'हेल्थ केयर स्कीम' को चिदंबरम ने कहा एक परफेक्ट जुमला

2 फरवरी 2018

geeta phogat happy with sports budget presented by finance minister arun jaitley
Other Sports

युवाओं को खेल के साथ रोजगार मिले, इससे अच्छी बात और क्या होगी: गीता फोगाट

2 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: arun jaitley allocated 10 crore rupees for mobile phone tracking system
India News

बजट 2018: मोबाइल फोन ट्रैकिंग प्रणाली के लिए खर्च होंगे 10 करोड़ रुपए

2 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.