कर्नाटक में कैबिनेट विस्तार के लिए भाजपा अध्यक्ष नड्डा से मिले मुख्यमंत्री येदियुरप्पा

A discussion was held on Cabinet expansion which will be cleared by him (JP Nadda) in the next 2-3 days. We have also discussed various issues including development of the state: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi pic.twitter.com/CJODes06tF— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
