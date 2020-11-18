शहर चुनें
कर्नाटक में कैबिनेट विस्तार के लिए भाजपा अध्यक्ष नड्डा से मिले मुख्यमंत्री येदियुरप्पा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 07:58 PM IST
बीएस येदियुरप्पा
बीएस येदियुरप्पा - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा राज्य मंत्रिमंडल में फेरबदल या विस्तार को लेकर भाजपा के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व के साथ चर्चा करने के लिए बुधवार को दिल्ली आए थे। इस चर्चा के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि कैबिनेट विस्तार को लेकर चर्चा हुई, जिसे भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा अगले दो-तीन दिन में स्थिति स्पष्ट करेंगे। येदियुरप्पा ने कहा कि इस दौरान हमने राज्य के विकास के साथ कई अन्य मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। 
