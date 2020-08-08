Coronavirus: असम में संक्रमितों की संख्या 55 हजार के पार, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 132 हुई

01:00 AM, 08-Aug-2020

असम में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 2679 नए मामले सामने आए और छह लोगों की मौत हो गई। नए आंकड़े के अनुसार राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 55,496 हो गई और कुल मृतकों की संख्या 132 हो गई।

Six more fatalities push Assam's COVID-19 death toll to 132; tally rises to 55,496 with 2,679 new cases: State's health minister