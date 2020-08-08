शहर चुनें
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 8 August 2020

Live

Coronavirus: असम में संक्रमितों की संख्या 55 हजार के पार, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 132 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 01:17 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 8 August 2020
coronavirus in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

देश और दुनिया की ताजा खबरें जानने के लिए जुड़े रहें अमर उजाला के साथ...
लाइव अपडेट

01:00 AM, 08-Aug-2020

Coronavirus: असम में संक्रमितों की संख्या 55 हजार के पार, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 132 हुई

असम में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 2679 नए मामले सामने आए और छह लोगों की मौत हो गई। नए आंकड़े के अनुसार राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 55,496 हो गई और कुल मृतकों की संख्या 132 हो गई। 
coronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine
Spotlight

हादसे का शिकार हुआ एयर इंडिया का विमान
India News

केरल : रनवे से फिसलकर खाई में गिरा विमान, दो टुकड़ों में बंटा, 17 की मौत, 123 घायल

8 अगस्त 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
Agra

'मैं तुम्हें चाहती हूं, तुम भी मुझे चाहते हो न...' डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत की कहानी, पन्नों की जुबानी

8 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

साढ़े आठ घंटे ईडी ने की रिया से पूछताछ, अभिनेत्री ने नहीं किया पूरा सहयोग

7 अगस्त 2020

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती, कड़ी निगरानी में चल रहा इलाज

7 अगस्त 2020

BSNL BookMyFiber Portal Launched
Tech Diary

BSNL ने घर-घर इंटरनेट पहुंचाने के लिए लॉन्च किया यह पोर्टल

7 अगस्त 2020

दिशा सालियान
Bollywood

मौत से पहले 45 मिनट तक दिशा सालियान ने दोस्त से की थी बात, इस बारे में हुई थी चर्चा

7 अगस्त 2020

Samsung Galaxy A51
Gadgets

2,000 रुपये सस्ता हुआ सैमसंग का दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला यह फोन

7 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine News
Health & Fitness

भारत और गरीब देशों के लिए 100 मिलियन खुराक का लक्ष्य, सीरम को मिले ये बड़े साझेदार

7 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत , रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: सामने आई रिया की कॉल डिटेल्स, महेश भट्ट सहित मुंबई पुलिस के इस अधिकारी से भी हुई थी बात

7 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत-रिया चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: रिया ने मुंबई में खरीदे दो फ्लैट, एक की कीमत 80 लाख के पार, ईडी कर रही है पूछताछ

7 अगस्त 2020

केरल में कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट पर विमान हादसा

केरल में कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट पर विमान हादसे का शिकार हो गया। विमान में क्रू मेंबर समेत 191 यात्री सवार थे

7 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती 1:07

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस मामले में रिया चक्रवर्ती से ईडी की पूछताछ जारी है

7 अगस्त 2020

यूपीएससी 2019 1:27

ऐश्वर्या श्योराण: रैंप पर वॉक करने वाली मॉडल से आईएएस बनने तक का सफर

7 अगस्त 2020

ईडी दफ्तर पहुंची रिया चक्रवती 1:13

सुशांत सिंह मौत मामला, पूछताछ के लिए ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचीं रिया चक्रवर्ती

7 अगस्त 2020

ऐश्वर्या श्योराण 1:24

UPSC Result 2019: 23 साल की मॉडल ऐश्वर्या श्योराण ने ऐसे किया आईएएस बनने का सपना पूरा

7 अगस्त 2020

Most Read

हादसे का शिकार हुआ एयर इंडिया का विमान
India News

केरल : रनवे से फिसलकर खाई में गिरा विमान, दो टुकड़ों में बंटा, 17 की मौत, 123 घायल

केरल के कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट पर एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का एक विमान लैंडिंग करने के दौरान फिसल गया।

8 अगस्त 2020

कोझिकोड एयरपोर्ट का रनवे
India News

क्या होता है टेबल टॉप रनवे, जहां दो टुकड़ों में बंट गया एयर इंडिया का विमान

7 अगस्त 2020

संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद
India News

यूएनएससी: खुली बहस में भारत ने पाक को घेरा, 'हमने झेला है सीमा पार का आतंकवाद'

7 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना वायरस अब भारत में बना रहा है नए हॉटस्पॉट

8 अगस्त 2020

सेना प्रमुख मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चीन से तनाव के बीच सेना प्रमुख का फील्ड कमांडरों को निर्देश, हर स्थिति के लिए रहें तैयार

7 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
India News

सुशांत केस : रिया से ईडी ने की साढ़े 8 घंटे तक पूछताछ, भाई शौविक का भी बयान दर्ज

7 अगस्त 2020

कोझिकोड और मैंगलोर प्लेन हादसा
India News

आग लगती तो और भयावह हो सकता था हादसा, 2010 की मैंगलोर विमान दुर्घटना में गई थी 160 की जान

7 अगस्त 2020

