Coronavirus: असम में संक्रमितों की संख्या 55 हजार के पार, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 132 हुई

LiveCoronavirus: असम में संक्रमितों की संख्या 55 हजार के पार, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 132 हुई
Six more fatalities push Assam's COVID-19 death toll to 132; tally rises to 55,496 with 2,679 new cases: State's health minister— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2020
8 अगस्त 2020