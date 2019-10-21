कर्नाटक: हुबली रेलवे स्टेशन पर बम धमाका, एक व्यक्ति घायल

Hubli: A box exploded at Hubli Railway Station, today. One person injured, and has been admitted to hospital. Police and Railway Protection Force are at the spot. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DtjykGbhJm— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हरियाणा की 90 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए 1168 उम्मीदवारों के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला है। कुल 1846 उम्मीदवारों ने पर्चे दाखिल किए थे।
21 अक्टूबर 2019