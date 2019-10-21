शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   box exploded at Hubli Railway Station, police and railway protection force are at spot

कर्नाटक: हुबली रेलवे स्टेशन पर बम धमाका, एक व्यक्ति घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हुबली Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 03:07 PM IST
हुबली रेलवे स्टेशन में बम धमाका हो गया है
हुबली रेलवे स्टेशन में बम धमाका हो गया है - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के हुबली रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक डिब्बे में धमाका हो गया है। घटना में एक शख्स घायल हो गया है। जिसे कि अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस और रेलवे सुरक्षा बल मौके पर मौजूद है। घटना के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
explosion railway protection force
