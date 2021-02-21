भारत-चीन सैन्य वार्ता: संचार और संवाद को जारी रखने पर दोनों पक्षों ने जताई सहमति

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने रविवार को कहा कि भारत-चीन कोर कमांडर लेवल की 10वीं दौर की बैठक चीन की तरफ मोल्दो/चुशुल सीमा बिंदु क्षेत्र में शनिवार को हुई। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा, ‘दोनों पक्षों ने पैंगोंग झील क्षेत्र में अग्रिम पंक्ति के सैनिकों की वापसी को पूरी तरह से सकारात्मक रूप से स्वीकार किया और कहा कि यह एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम था जिसने पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में एलएसी के साथ अन्य शेष मुद्दों के समाधान के लिए एक अच्छा आधार प्रदान किया।’

The 10th round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point yesterday: Defence Ministry



मंत्रालय ने आगे कहा, ‘दोनों पक्ष अपने राज्य के नेताओं की महत्वपूर्ण सर्वसम्मति का पालन करने के लिए सहमत हुए। साथ ही दोनों पक्ष अपने संचार और संवाद को जारी रखने के लिए, जमीन पर स्थिति को स्थिर व नियंत्रित करने के लिए और स्थिर व क्रमबद्ध तरीके से शेष मुद्दों के पारस्परिक रूप से स्वीकार्य समाधान के लिए जोर देने के लिए सहमत हुए।

Two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication & dialogue, stabilize & control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady & orderly manner: Defence Ministry