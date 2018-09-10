Bombay High Court has allowed Gujarat IPS officer Vipul Aggarwal to be discharged in the case and quashed the refusal by a lower Court. https://t.co/TJVTAuCZnq— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इलाहाबाद जिला न्यायालय ने रिटायर्ड दरोगा की पीट पीट कर की गई हत्या मामले में चार आरोपियों की जमानत अर्जी मंजूर कर ली है।
6 सितंबर 2018