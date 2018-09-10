शहर चुनें

सोहराबुद्दीन केस: बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने बंजारा और चार अन्य पर निचली अदालत के फैसले को बरकरार रखा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंबई Updated Mon, 10 Sep 2018 01:31 PM IST
Bombay high court upholds discharge of vanzara and 4 other in sohrabuddin case
बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने सोहराबुद्दीन शेख फेक एनकाउंटर मामले में गुजरात के पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी डी जी बंजारा और चार अन्य को निचली अदालत द्वारा आरोप मुक्त करने का फैसला बरकरार रखा है। जो उन अधिकारियों की रिहाई को चुनौती देने वाली अपील को खारिज कर दिया है।
 


मामले पर सीबीआई का कहना है कि साल 2005 में सोहराबुद्दीन और उनकी पत्नी एक फेक एनकाउंटर में मारे गए थे। सीबीआई ने ये भी कहा कि इसके एक साल बाद ही गुजरात और राजस्थान की पुलिस ने कथित तौर पर उनके सहयोगी तुलसी प्रजापति की हत्या भी साजिश के तहत कर दी थी।

