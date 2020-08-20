शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Bombay High court grants bail to Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan on condition of rs one lakh cash bail

यस बैंक मामला: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने कपिल वधावन और धीरज वधावन को सशर्त दी जमानत

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 01:07 PM IST
कपिल वधावन
कपिल वधावन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
वधावन बंधुओं को बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट से राहत मिली है। कोर्ट ने यस बैंक घोटाले में आरोपी दोनों वधावन बंधुओं कपिल वधावन और धीरज वधावन को जमानत दे दी है। 60 दिनों का समय होने के बाद भी प्रवर्तन निदेशालय इन दोनों बंधुओं पर कोई चार्जशीट दायर नहीं कर पाया था।
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने इन दोनों को ये जमानत एक लाख रुपये नकद और पासपोर्ट जमा करने की शर्त पर दी है।
kapil wadhawan dheeraj wadhawan yes bank case bombay high court enforcement directorate

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

