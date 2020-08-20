यस बैंक मामला: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने कपिल वधावन और धीरज वधावन को सशर्त दी जमानत

Yes Bank case: Bombay High Court grants bail to businessmen Kapil Wadhawan & Dheeraj Wadhawan as Enforcement Directorate could not file chargesheet in 60 days time.They have been granted given bail on condition of Rs 1 lakh cash bail and depositing their passports. pic.twitter.com/JJX1wXvZcb— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.