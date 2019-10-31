शहर चुनें

Bodies of 5 labours who killed by terrorists in Kulgam handed over to their families in Murshidabad

पश्चिम बंगाल: जम्मू कश्मीर में मारे गए पांच मजदूरों का शव पहुंचा उनके घर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुर्शिदाबाद Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 10:16 AM IST
मजदूरों के शव
मजदूरों के शव - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम में 29 अक्तूबर को आतंकियों ने पांच मजदूरों की हत्या कर दी थी। ये सभी पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद के रहने वाले थे। गुरुवार को पांचों मजदूरों का शव मुर्शिदाबाद में उनके परिवार को सौंप दिया गया। राज्य सरकार ने मारे गए मजदूरों के परिजनों के पांच लाख रुपये अनुदान देने की घोषणा की है। 
गौरतलब है कि दक्षिण कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले के कात्रासू इलाके में 29 अक्तूबर की रात लगभग नौ बजे आतंकियों ने एक जघन्य हमले में पांच मजदूरों की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी, जबकि एक मजदूर जहीरूद्दीन गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। 
murshidabad west bengal कुलगाम
