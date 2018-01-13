Download App
महाराष्ट्र: नाव पलटने से बड़ा हादसा, 40 स्कूली बच्चों में से 4 की मौत, कई लापता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 02:03 PM IST
boat capsizes in Maharashtra dahanu where many dies and missing
पिछले कुछ दिनों में लगातार हादसों का शिकार हो रहे महाराष्ट्र में एक और हादसे की खबर आई है। महाराष्ट्र के दहानू के पास समुद्र तट पर एक नाव के पलट जाने के बाद कई जिंदगियां खतरे में जूझ रही हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की जानकारी के मुताबिक 4 की मौत हो गई है जबकि करीब 25 स्कूल के छात्रों को बचा लिया गया है।

मौके पर पहुंच बचावकर्मियों ने तलाश अभियान जारी है, क्योंकि 12 छात्र अभी भी लापता हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि करीब 40 छात्र इस नाव पर सवार थे और अभी तक हादसे की वजह साफ नहीं हो पाई है।
 

 
