शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   BMC file affidavit in response to Kangana petition challenging demolition of her office & damage claim

बीएमसी ने कंगना की याचिका पर दायर किया हलफनामा, अभिनेत्री ने मांगे थे 2 करोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 19 Sep 2020 11:14 AM IST
विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत (फाइल फोटो)
कंगना रणौत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter @KanganaTeam

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका ने कंगना रणौत की याचिका पर हलफनामा दायर किया है। अभिनेत्री ने अपने दफ्तर को तोड़े जाने को चुनौती दी है और बीएमसी से दो करोड़ रुपये का हर्जाना मांगा है। अपने हलफनामे में बीएमसी ने कहा, ‘वादी ने गलत इरादों के साथ अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया और सही तथ्यों को दबा दिया। वे किसी भी राहत के लिए उत्तरदायी नहीं हैं।’
विज्ञापन

 
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के जरिए पूरा करें रेलवे में नौकरी का सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
brihanmumbai municipal corporation kangana ranaut high court petition

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट: छापा मारा तो ऐसे हाल में थे युवक और युवतियां, इन राज्यों से आती थीं लड़कियां

19 सितंबर 2020

पिनाराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

UAE से आई थी 'खजूर' और 'कुरान' की खेप, केरल सरकार के खिलाफ दो केस दर्ज

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में सलमान सहित आठ हस्तियों को नोटिस और कंगना रणौत ने दी चुनौती, पांच खबरें

19 सितंबर 2020

महमूद और लकी अली
Bollywood

लाइमलाइट से दूर रहकर महमूद के इस बेटे ने किया कमाल, पिता से इसलिए रिश्ते रहे खराब

19 सितंबर 2020

मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
Cricket News

IPL 2020: आईपीएल की पहली टक्कर आज, धोनी-रोहित के धुरंधरों में मुकाबला

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मकरंद देशपांडे
Bollywood

Makrand Deshpande Long Interview: ‘मुझे मंजिल तक पहुंचना ही नहीं है, मैं यात्रा में रहना चाहता हूं’

19 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, सलमान खान, करण जौहर (फाइल))
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: सलमान और करण समेत आठ हस्तियों को नोटिस, कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश

19 सितंबर 2020

छिछोरे
Bollywood

'छिछोरे' की सक्सेस पार्टी में हुआ था ड्रग का इस्तेमाल! सुशांत के साथ शामिल हुई थीं श्रद्धा

19 सितंबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपीः रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती हो तो पांच लाख से अधिक युवाओं को मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी

19 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने दी ट्विटर छोड़ने की चुनौती, बोलीं- 'मैं लड़ाकू इंसान की तरह लग सकती हूं लेकिन...'

19 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited