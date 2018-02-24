शहर चुनें

जेटली बोले- फ्रॉड रोकने के लिए तीसरी आंख खोलें रेगुलेटर्स, सिब्बल ने पूछा- नेता क्या करेंगे?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 02:44 PM IST
blame game on pnb scam arun jaitley and kapil sibal on the board
Arun Jaitely
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने पीएनबी स्कैम पर कहा कि बड़े स्तर के फ्रॉड को लेकर अलर्ट नहीं रहना चिंताजनक है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे फ्रॉड को रोकने के लिए रेगुलेटर्स को बैंकिग सेक्टर पर अपनी तीसरी आंख से भी नजर रखनी पड़ेगी। जेटली ने कहा कि इस घोटाले के बाद जिस तरह से केवल नेताओं को जवाबदेह माना जा रहा है वह भी चिंताजनक है। जबकि इस पूरे घोटाले की जिम्मेदारी रेगुलेटर्स की होनी चाहिए। 
जेटली के इस बयान पर पूर्व कानून मंत्री कपिल सिब्बल ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा है कि रेगुलेटर्स पर ही सिर्फ आरोप तय क्यों हो, पॉलिटिकल सिस्टम पर भी जिम्मेदारी तय होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने वित्त मंत्रालय को संदेह के घेरे में लेते हुए कहा कि इन बैंकों में बैठे सरकार के नुमांइदे क्या कर रहे थे? पूरे मामले की जांच होनी चाहिए।  इस पूरे घोटाले के लिए रेगुलेटर्स  को दोषी बताना आम लोगों  को धोखा देने जैसा है।  

बता दें कि जेटली शनिवार को एक बिजनेस समिट में बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि 2014  के चुनावों में बीजेपी बहुमत के साथ सत्ता में आई और उसके बाद जिन-जिन राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव हुए उसमें भी बीजेपी ने बड़ी अंतर से जीत हासिल की।

हालांकि, समिट में नोटबंदी, जीएसटी और फिर नीरव मोदी के पीएनबी महाघोटाला कांड के बाद अब क्या 2019 में फिर से मोदी सरकार बनेगी? ऐसे कई चुटीले सवालों से वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का सामना हुआ। इन सवालों का जवाब देते हुए वित्तमंत्री ने कहा,  'दिल्ली में बैठकर जो आकलन किया जा रहा उससे देश का कोई संबंध नहीं है।  

2014 में पहले लोग हमें 150 सीट दे रहे थे, फिर थोड़े हालात बदले तो 180 सीटें देने लगे। वोटिंग के बाद भी लोग हमें 220 से अधिक सीट नहीं दे रहे थे।'
 

 
