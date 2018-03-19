शहर चुनें

जारी है मूर्तियों से छेड़छाड़ का मामला, श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के शिलापट पर पोती गई स्याही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 01:04 PM IST
श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की शिलापट पर पोती गई स्याही
श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की शिलापट पर पोती गई स्याही - फोटो : ANI
मूर्तियों पर हमले किये जाने का सिलसिला जारी है। कोलकाता में एक बार फिर श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के स्मारक पर प्रतीकात्मक हमला किया गया है। कोलकाता स्थित प्रेसिडेंसी में  यूनिवर्सिटी स्थित जनसंघ के संस्थापक श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के शिलापट पर कालिख पोती गई है। अज्ञात लोगों ने शिलापट पर दर्ज उनके नाम पर कालिख पोती है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। आरोपी की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।   
 


आपको बता दें कि त्रिपुरा विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों के कुछ घंटे बाद ही वहां लेनिन की मूर्ति क्षतिग्रस्त करने की घटना सामने आई थी। सोशल मीडिया पर इस मामले पर खूब चर्चा भी हुई थी। इसके बाद देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में कई विचारधाराओं की समर्थित विभूतियों की और राजनेताओं की मूर्तियों को तोड़ने और स्याही फेंके जाने का सिलसिला ही शुरू हो गया।  लेनिन के बाद पेरियार, महात्मा गांधी, डॉ भीमराव अंबेडकर, जवाहरलाल नेहरू और श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्तियों को क्षतिग्रस्त किया गया।  
 

