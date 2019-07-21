शहर चुनें

BJP Working President JP Nadda and Fadnavis paid tribute to Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray

भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और फडणवीस ने वीर सावरकर और बाल ठाकरे को दी श्रद्धांजलि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 12:08 PM IST
BJP Working President JP Nadda and Fadnavis paid tribute to Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray
- फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, महाराष्ट्र के सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अन्य भाजपा नेताओं ने आज वीर सावरकर स्मारक और बालासाहेब ठाकरे स्मारक में श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
jp nadda devendra fadnavis veer savarkar memorial balasaheb thackeray memorial bjp working president
