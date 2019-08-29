भाजपा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का जन्मदिन 'सेवा सप्ताह' के रूप में मनाएगी

Bharatiya Janata Party to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on 17 September by observing 'serve the people week/Seva Saptah' from 14-20 September. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/X73d32L3i9— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि हम भारत के अंदरूनी मामलों पर पाकिस्तानी नेतृत्व द्वारा हाल में दिए गए बयानों की निंदा करते हैं।
29 अगस्त 2019