भाजपा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का जन्मदिन 'सेवा सप्ताह' के रूप में मनाएगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 05:05 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का जन्मदिन 17 सितंबर को है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी इस मौके पर 14 से 20 सितंबर तक जनता की सेवा सप्ताह/सेवा सप्ताह मनाएगी। 
