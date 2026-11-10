'किताब का नाम बिलॉन्गिंग नहीं व्हाइटवॉशिंग होना चाहिए': सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर भाजपा हमलावर, क्या लगाए आरोप?

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: BJP National Spokesperson C.R. Kesavan says, "Sonia Gandhi could have titled her memoir 'Whitewashing', instead of 'Belonging' because the motive of this book appears to be sugarcoating the historical wrongs perpetrated by the Nehru-Gandhi family and camouflaging the cardinal sins committed by the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi says she cried for Babri Masjid. Did she shed even a drop of tears when Gurdwaras were attacked and thousands of innocents were brutally targeted and killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, which happened under Congress rule? Sonia Gandhi wept profusely for the Batla House terrorists. Did she cry when our brave jawans, in the line of duty, were martyred protecting our nation and people? Did Sonia Gandhi shed even a drop of tears when innocent lives were killed during the merciless 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai? Does this book by Sonia Gandhi address why the cowardly Congress-led UPA Govt failed to even react to these terror attacks? The way in which Sonia Gandhi has tried to normalise and justify the notorious Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, which suspended fundamental rights and murdered our Constitution, is appalling and shocking. In more than 55 years, the Congress Govts were in Centre whether directly or by proxy - controlled by the Nehru-Gandhi family. They inflicted enormous damage and scars on the Indian polity and democracy. As a nation, we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolutely course-correcting the historical wrongs and the sins committed by the Congress party."