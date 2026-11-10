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'किताब का नाम बिलॉन्गिंग नहीं व्हाइटवॉशिंग होना चाहिए': सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर भाजपा हमलावर, क्या लगाए आरोप?

Tue, 10 Nov 2026 12:55 PM IST
अमन मौर्या न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तमिलनाडु
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तमिलनाडु Published by: अमन मौर्या Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2026 12:55 PM IST
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भाजपा प्रवक्ता सीआर केसवन ने सोनिया गांधी की किताब 'बिलॉन्गिंग' पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि इसका नाम 'व्हाइटवॉशिंग' होना चाहिए था। उन्होंने 1984 के सिख विरोधी नरसंहार, बाटला हाउस, 26/11 हमले और आपातकाल का जिक्र कर कांग्रेस पर ऐतिहासिक गलतियों को छिपाने का आरोप लगाया।

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bjp targets sonia gandhi book belonging amid political row reactions
सीआर केसवन, भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स

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भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता सीआर केसवन ने कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी की किताब 'बिलॉन्गिंग: अ जर्नी ऑफ लव' को लेकर उन पर तीखा हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी को अपनी आत्मकथा का शीर्षक 'बिलॉन्गिंग' के बजाय 'व्हाइटवॉशिंग' रखना चाहिए था। उनके मुताबिक, इस किताब का मकसद नेहरू-गांधी परिवार की ओर से की गई ऐतिहासिक गलतियों पर पर्दा डालना और कांग्रेस पार्टी के गंभीर अपराधों को छिपाना नजर आता है।
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सीआर केसवन ने सवाल उठाया कि सोनिया गांधी ने बाबरी मस्जिद के लिए रोने की बात कही है, लेकिन क्या उन्होंने 1984 के सिख विरोधी नरसंहार के दौरान भी एक आंसू बहाया था? उन्होंने कहा कि उस समय कांग्रेस के शासन में गुरुद्वारों पर हमले हुए और हजारों निर्दोष लोगों को बेरहमी से निशाना बनाकर उनकी हत्या कर दी गई थी।
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भाजपा प्रवक्ता ने बाटला हाउस मुठभेड़ का भी जिक्र किया और सोनिया गांधी पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी बाटला हाउस के आतंकियों के लिए फूट-फूटकर रोई थीं, लेकिन क्या उन्होंने उन बहादुर जवानों की शहादत पर भी आंसू बहाए, जिन्होंने देश और उसके नागरिकों की रक्षा करते हुए अपनी जान गंवाई? क्या मुंबई में 26/11 के भीषण आतंकी हमलों के दौरान निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या पर भी सोनिया गांधी की आंखों से आंसू निकले थे?

यूपीए सरकार की चुप्पी पर उठाए सवाल
सीआर केसवन ने सोनिया गांधी की किताब को लेकर सवाल किया कि क्या इसमें इस बात का जवाब दिया गया है कि कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व वाली यूपीए सरकार ने इन आतंकी हमलों के बाद कोई प्रभावी प्रतिक्रिया तक क्यों नहीं दी? उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि तत्कालीन सरकार इन हमलों पर कार्रवाई करने में विफल रही।

आपातकाल को सही ठहराने पर भी साधा निशाना
भाजपा प्रवक्ता ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की ओर से लगाए गए आपातकाल का भी जिक्र किया। उन्होंने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी ने अपनी किताब में कुख्यात आपातकाल को जिस तरह सामान्य बताने और उचित ठहराने की कोशिश की है, वह बेहद चौंकाने वाला और निंदनीय है। केसवन के मुताबिक, आपातकाल के दौरान नागरिकों के मौलिक अधिकार निलंबित कर दिए गए थे और संविधान की हत्या की गई थी।


उन्होंने आगे आरोप लगाया कि 55 साल से अधिक समय तक केंद्र में कांग्रेस की सरकारें प्रत्यक्ष या परोक्ष रूप से नेहरू-गांधी परिवार के नियंत्रण में रहीं। इन सरकारों ने देश की राजनीति और लोकतंत्र को भारी नुकसान पहुंचाया और गहरे घाव दिए।
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