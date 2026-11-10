'किताब का नाम बिलॉन्गिंग नहीं व्हाइटवॉशिंग होना चाहिए': सोनिया गांधी की किताब पर भाजपा हमलावर, क्या लगाए आरोप?
भाजपा प्रवक्ता सीआर केसवन ने सोनिया गांधी की किताब 'बिलॉन्गिंग' पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि इसका नाम 'व्हाइटवॉशिंग' होना चाहिए था। उन्होंने 1984 के सिख विरोधी नरसंहार, बाटला हाउस, 26/11 हमले और आपातकाल का जिक्र कर कांग्रेस पर ऐतिहासिक गलतियों को छिपाने का आरोप लगाया।
विस्तार
सीआर केसवन ने सवाल उठाया कि सोनिया गांधी ने बाबरी मस्जिद के लिए रोने की बात कही है, लेकिन क्या उन्होंने 1984 के सिख विरोधी नरसंहार के दौरान भी एक आंसू बहाया था? उन्होंने कहा कि उस समय कांग्रेस के शासन में गुरुद्वारों पर हमले हुए और हजारों निर्दोष लोगों को बेरहमी से निशाना बनाकर उनकी हत्या कर दी गई थी।
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: BJP National Spokesperson C.R. Kesavan says, "Sonia Gandhi could have titled her memoir 'Whitewashing', instead of 'Belonging' because the motive of this book appears to be sugarcoating the historical wrongs perpetrated by the Nehru-Gandhi family and camouflaging the cardinal sins committed by the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi says she cried for Babri Masjid. Did she shed even a drop of tears when Gurdwaras were attacked and thousands of innocents were brutally targeted and killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, which happened under Congress rule? Sonia Gandhi wept profusely for the Batla House terrorists. Did she cry when our brave jawans, in the line of duty, were martyred protecting our nation and people? Did Sonia Gandhi shed even a drop of tears when innocent lives were killed during the merciless 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai? Does this book by Sonia Gandhi address why the cowardly Congress-led UPA Govt failed to even react to these terror attacks? The way in which Sonia Gandhi has tried to normalise and justify the notorious Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, which suspended fundamental rights and murdered our Constitution, is appalling and shocking. In more than 55 years, the Congress Govts were in Centre whether directly or by proxy - controlled by the Nehru-Gandhi family. They inflicted enormous damage and scars on the Indian polity and democracy. As a nation, we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolutely course-correcting the historical wrongs and the sins committed by the Congress party."— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026
भाजपा प्रवक्ता ने बाटला हाउस मुठभेड़ का भी जिक्र किया और सोनिया गांधी पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी बाटला हाउस के आतंकियों के लिए फूट-फूटकर रोई थीं, लेकिन क्या उन्होंने उन बहादुर जवानों की शहादत पर भी आंसू बहाए, जिन्होंने देश और उसके नागरिकों की रक्षा करते हुए अपनी जान गंवाई? क्या मुंबई में 26/11 के भीषण आतंकी हमलों के दौरान निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या पर भी सोनिया गांधी की आंखों से आंसू निकले थे?
यूपीए सरकार की चुप्पी पर उठाए सवाल
सीआर केसवन ने सोनिया गांधी की किताब को लेकर सवाल किया कि क्या इसमें इस बात का जवाब दिया गया है कि कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व वाली यूपीए सरकार ने इन आतंकी हमलों के बाद कोई प्रभावी प्रतिक्रिया तक क्यों नहीं दी? उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि तत्कालीन सरकार इन हमलों पर कार्रवाई करने में विफल रही।
आपातकाल को सही ठहराने पर भी साधा निशाना
भाजपा प्रवक्ता ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की ओर से लगाए गए आपातकाल का भी जिक्र किया। उन्होंने कहा कि सोनिया गांधी ने अपनी किताब में कुख्यात आपातकाल को जिस तरह सामान्य बताने और उचित ठहराने की कोशिश की है, वह बेहद चौंकाने वाला और निंदनीय है। केसवन के मुताबिक, आपातकाल के दौरान नागरिकों के मौलिक अधिकार निलंबित कर दिए गए थे और संविधान की हत्या की गई थी।
उन्होंने आगे आरोप लगाया कि 55 साल से अधिक समय तक केंद्र में कांग्रेस की सरकारें प्रत्यक्ष या परोक्ष रूप से नेहरू-गांधी परिवार के नियंत्रण में रहीं। इन सरकारों ने देश की राजनीति और लोकतंत्र को भारी नुकसान पहुंचाया और गहरे घाव दिए।