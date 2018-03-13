Yahan par zyadatar Muslims aur Christians hain, kuch Hindus aise bhi hain jo ye maans khaate hain to mujhe aisa lagta hai ki uspar koi ban nahi hona chahiye isliye wahan ban nahin hai: Sunil Deodhar, BJP on BJP's stand on Beef in Tripura (2/2) pic.twitter.com/1zfwwiyAT6— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
13 मार्च 2018