BJP: I.N.D.I.A की बैठक पर भाजपा का पोस्टर, '2024! मैं वापस आऊंगा!, सपने देखते रहें, टर्मिनेटर हमेशा जीतता है'

मुंबई में विपक्षी गुट 'इंडिया' की बैठक से एक दिन पहले भाजपा ने बुधवार को एक पोस्टर ट्वीट किया। पोस्टर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अर्नोल्ड श्वार्जनेगर (Arnold Schwarzenegger) स्टारर 'टर्मिनेटर' फिल्म फ्रेंचाइजी के काल्पनिक साइबोर्ग कैरेक्टर के रूप में उसके प्रसिद्ध डायलॉग में एक बदलाव के साथ दिखाया गया है। अगले साल आम चुनाव में भाजपा से मुकाबला करने के लिए एकजुट होकर लड़ने की विपक्ष की कोशिश पर कटाक्ष करते हुए पोस्टर में लिखा गया है, "2024! मैं वापस आऊंगा!"

Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins. pic.twitter.com/IY3fYWMzbL