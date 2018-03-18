बीजेपी ने दिए बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने के संकेत, सभी दलों की सहमति से करेगी विचार

I would like to remind Congress that the decision to shift from paper ballots to EVMs was taken because of a larger consensus. Now today, if every party think that we should return to paper ballots again, after due discussion, we can consider: Ram Madhav, BJP General Secretary pic.twitter.com/nqzf2zVOWQ— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018
साल 2003 में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लेकर आई थी।
18 मार्च 2018