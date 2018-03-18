शहर चुनें

BJP Said, in future elections we Can consider use of paper ballots over EVMs

बीजेपी ने दिए बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने के संकेत, सभी दलों की सहमति से करेगी विचार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 01:03 PM IST
BJP Said, in future elections we Can consider use of paper ballots over EVMs
बीजेपी ने ईवीएम पर उठते सवालों के बीच बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने की मांग पर सहमति जताई है। बीजेपी ने कहा कि अगर सभी दलों के बीच सहमति बनती है तो भविष्य में बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराया जा सकता है। 
आपको बता दें कि शनिवार को कांग्रेस के महाअधिवेशन में बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव कराने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था। जब इस बारे में बीजेपी महासचिव राम माधव से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को याद रखना चाहिए कि ईवीएम से चुनाव कराये जाने का फैसला आम सहमति बनने के बाद ही लिया गया था। अगर सभी पार्टियां यह सोचती हैं कि फिर से बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव होना चाहिए तो इस पर विचार किया जा सकता है। 

आम चुनावों में बीजेपी की जीत के बाद विपक्ष ने ईवीएम पर सवाल उठाए थे। गुजरात में हुए चुनावों में भी ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगे थे। गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में हुए उपचुनावों के बाद सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने कहा था कि अगर ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी न होती तो हमारी जीत का अंतर और ज्यादा होता। 

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव में 403 में से बीजेपी के 325 सीटें जीतने पर मायावती समेत कई विपक्षी दलों ने ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाया था। 
 

