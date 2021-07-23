बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   BJP President JP Nadda chaired a meeting of national office bearers and the party state chiefs news in Hindi

भाजपा: जेपी नड्डा ने की पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय पदाधिकारियों और राज्य प्रमुखों के साथ बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 23 Jul 2021 10:21 PM IST
विज्ञापन
भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने शुक्रवार को पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय पदाधिकारियों और राज्य प्रमुखों की एक बैठक की अध्यक्षता की।
विज्ञापन





 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national bjp jp nadda
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम श्रीलंका 3rd ODI लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs SL LIVE Score: श्रीलंका को लगा तीसरा झटका, सकारिया ने धनंजय को किया चलता

23 जुलाई 2021

शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्रा
Bollywood

पोर्नोग्राफी केस: शिल्पा शेट्टी का बयान दर्ज कर रही मुंबई पुलिस, जब्त सर्वर से डाटा डिलीट होने का शक

23 जुलाई 2021

टोक्यो ओलंपिक के उद्घाटन समारोह का रंगारंग आगाज
Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics: आज से खेलों के रंग में रंगी दुनिया, तस्वीरों में देखें टोक्यो ओलंपिक का रंगारंग आगाज

23 जुलाई 2021

राज कुंद्रा
Bollywood

राज कुंद्रा की चैट से खुलासा: विदेशों तक चलता था एडल्ट फिल्मों का गोरखधंधा, इतनी कीमत में बेचे गए 121 वीडियोज

23 जुलाई 2021

दैनिक राशिफल- 24 जुलाई का राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 24 July 2021: पूर्णिमा पर इन सात राशियों के लिए धन लाभ के अच्छे संकेत, पढ़ें शनिवार का राशिफल

23 जुलाई 2021

राज कुंद्रा
Bollywood

पोर्नोग्राफी केस: राज कुंद्रा के घर पर क्राइम ब्रांच की रेड, गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे

23 जुलाई 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

कोरोना अलर्ट: फेफड़ों के बाद मरीजों के लिवर में भर रहा पस, ये तीन लक्षण दिखें तो हो जाएं सावधान

23 जुलाई 2021

एमआई 35 हेलिकॉप्टर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तमिलनाडु: 600 करोड़ लेकर उड़ गए ‘हेलिकॉप्टर बंधु’, तलाश में कुंभकोणम शहर में लगे पोस्टर

23 जुलाई 2021

जम्मू में पुलिस ने मार गिराया पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन
Jammu

हादसा टला पर खतरा नहीं: जम्मू-कश्मीर को दहलाने के लिए साथ आए दो आतंकी संगठन, इस नंबर ने खोली पोल

23 जुलाई 2021

Gozero Skellig Lite
Automobiles

Gozero Skellig Lite: पेट्रोल की बढ़ती कीमतों से हैं परेशान, तो सिर्फ 19999 रुपये में खरीदें ये इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक

23 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited