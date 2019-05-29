अमित शाह, रविशंकर और कनिमोझी ने राज्यसभा से दिया इस्तीफा

BJP President Amit Shah, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad & DMK Leader Kanimozhi resign as Rajya Sabha members. Shah, Prasad & Kanimozhi have been elected from the parliamentary constituencies of Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Patna Sahib, Bihar and Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, respectively pic.twitter.com/Ie7JaktIzj— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने सक्रिय राजनीति से संन्यास ले लिया है। यह जानकारी उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर दी है।
29 मई 2019