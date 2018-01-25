अपना शहर चुनें

अमित शाह बोले- आज लोकसभा चुनाव हुए तो 2014 से ज्यादा आएंगी सीटें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:16 PM IST
भारतयी जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव से लेकर अगले लोकसभा चुनाव पर खुलकर अपनी बातें कही है। उन्होंने कर्नाटक के चुनावी मैदान में अकेले उतरने की बात कही, वहीं कहा कि आज अगर लोकसभा चुनाव कराए जाए, तो पार्टी भारी बहुमत से जीतेगी।

अंग्रेजी अखबार को दिए इंटरव्यू में शाह ने कहा कि पार्टी की मजबूत स्थिति इससे आंकी जा सकती है कि जब 2014 में सत्ता में आए थे तो देश के सिर्फ 4 प्रांतों में हमारी सरकार थी, लेकिन आज 19 राज्यों पर बीजेपी के मुख्यमंत्री हैं।

दरअसल, नॉर्थ ईस्ट में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के चलते चुनावी सरगर्मियां बढ़ने लग गई हैं। शाह ने कहा कि बीजेपी नॉर्थ ईस्ट ही नहीं ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल में भी उम्मीद से बेहतर प्रदर्शन करेगी। 

शाह ने कहा कि सत्ता में आने के बाद देश में कई बदलाव आए है। 2014 से पहले महिलाएं सुरक्षित नहीं थीं और न ही बॉर्डर पर सेफ्टी थी। इतना ही नहीं देश वैश्विक स्तर भी पिछड़ रहा था, लेकिन बीजेपी की सरकार आने के बाद कई बदलाव आए हैं। गुजरात चुनाव की जीत पर शाह ने कहा कि हर दूसरा बीजेपी की झौली में आया था और ये पार्टी के लिए किसी बड़ी उपलब्धि से कम नहीं है।

दलितों और अल्पसंख्यकों के खिलाफ हिंसा पर शाह ने पक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस वो सरकार है जो भीमराव अंबेडकर साहेब का विरोध किया करती थी। उनके मरने के बाद उन्हें भारत नहीं दिया और इतना ही नहीं संसद में उनकी फोटो तक कांग्रेस ने नहीं लगवाई थी। दलित बेहतर समझते हैं कि लोकतंत्र क्या है?
