भाजपा ने कई राज्यों में नियुक्त किए चुनाव प्रभारी, जानिए किसे क्या मिला प्रभार

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने कई राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए पार्टी के चुनाव प्रभारियों की घोषणा कर दी है। इसकी घोषणा पार्टी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने की।



आगामी महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव को चुनाव प्रभारी, उत्तर प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य और कर्नाटक के पूर्व विधायक लक्ष्मण सावदी को चुनाव सह प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है। प्रदेश संगठन प्रभारी के रूप में राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री सरोज पांडेय कार्यरत रहेंगी।









झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश माथुर को चुनाव प्रभारी और बिहार के मंत्री नंदकिशोर यादव को चुनाव सह प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है। यह नियुक्ति तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू होंगी।











जबकि हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर को चुनाव प्रभारी और उत्तर प्रदेश के मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह को चुनाव सह प्रभारी घोषित किया है। प्रदेश संगठन प्रभारी के रूप में राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री डॉ अनिल जैन कार्यरत रहेंगे।









इसके अलावा दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावडेकर को चुनाव प्रभारी, केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी और केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय को चुनाव सह प्रभारी बनाया गया है। यहां प्रदेश संगठन प्रभारी के रूप में राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष श्याम जाजू और सह प्रभारी के रूप में राष्ट्रीय सचिव तरुण चुघ कार्यरत रहेंगे।









