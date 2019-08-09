भाजपा ने कई राज्यों में नियुक्त किए चुनाव प्रभारी, जानिए किसे क्या मिला प्रभार

BJP President & Home Minister Amit Shah appoints BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav as Election In-charge, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya & former Karnataka MLA Laxman Savadi as Election Co-Incharges, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls. pic.twitter.com/D74Sn9oM46— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
BJP President & Home Minister Amit Shah appoints BJP National General Secretary Om Prakash Mathur as Election In-charge, Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav as Election Co-Incharge, for the upcoming #Jharkhand Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/cTcsdtKLCk— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
BJP President & Home Minister Amit Shah appoints Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as Election In-charge, Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh as Election Co-Incharge, for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/1j2gUtMsiT— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
BJP President & Home Minister Amit Shah appoints Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as Election In-charge, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri & Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as Election Co-Incharge, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/i596kWbYvD— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
9 अगस्त 2019