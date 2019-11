प्रज्ञा ठाकुर का कांग्रेस विधायक को जवाब, मैं आ रही हूं, मुझे जला देना  

Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi on his earlier comments on BJP MP Pragya Thakur: We'll welcome her if she wants to come to Rajgarh. But, it hurts when someone uses cuss words for Mahatma Gandhi. We Congressis are peace-loving, we condemn Pragya's remarks peacefully. #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/llDO7oakmy pic.twitter.com/QpcnmyqCBE