पश्चिम बंगालः भाजपा सांसद का दावा- टीएमसी के पांच सांसद कभी भी दे सकते हैं इस्तीफा

Five Trinamool Congress MPs will resign anytime. Saugata Roy (TMC MP) pretends to be a TMC leader in front of camera: BJP MP Arjun Singh. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ngW4CdryTy— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020
