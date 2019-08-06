शहर चुनें

BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma swaraj in AIIMS

Live

LIVE: सुषमा स्वराज का निधन, एम्स से घर ले जाया जा रहा है पार्थिव शरीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 12:34 AM IST
लाइव अपडेट

12:23 AM, 07-Aug-2019

दोपहर तीन बजे अंतिम संस्कार 

बुधवार दोपहर 12 बजे भाजपा के दफ्तर में अंतिम दर्शन के लिए लाया जाएगा पार्थिव शरीर। दोपहर तीन बजे लोधी रोड स्थित शवदाह गृह में होगा अंतिम संस्कार। 

 
12:17 AM, 07-Aug-2019
कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद भी एम्स पहुंचे। 



आजाद ने कहा- मैं सदमे में हूं। कभी नहीं सोचा था कि इतनी जल्दी वह चली जाएंगी। मैं उन्हें 1977 से जानता था। 


 
12:16 AM, 07-Aug-2019
सुषमा स्वराज का पार्थिव शरीर एम्स से उनके आवास पर ले जाया जा रहा है।

11:00 PM, 06-Aug-2019
भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का मंगलवार रात को निधन हो गया। सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद उन्हें दिल्ली के एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था। वे पिछले काफी समय से अस्वस्थ चल रही थीं। वह 67 साल की थीं।
 

भाजपा नेता नितिन गडकरी, स्मृति ईरानी, रविशंकर प्रसाद, हर्षवर्धन सहित तमाम नेता एम्स में मौजूद हैं। 

अब से तीन घंटे पहले ही उन्होंने अपना आखिरी ट्वीट किया था जिसमें उन्होंने अनुच्छेद 370 पर कहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री जी आपका हार्दिक अभिनंदन, मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी। 
 
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि उनके जाने से भारतीय राजनीति के एक अध्याय का अंत हो गया है। सुषमा स्वराज जी अपनी तरह की अलग महिला थीं, जो करोड़ों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत थीं।
 
 

सियासी सफर 

अप्रैल 1990 में वह राज्यसभा सदस्य बनीं। 1996 में चुनाव जीतकर वह वाजपेयी सरकार में सूचना-प्रसारण मंत्री बनीं। वह दिल्ली की पहली महिला मुख्यमंत्री भी रहीं। 2014 में वह मोदी सरकार में विदेश मंत्री रही। इस दौरान उनके कामकाज को बेहद सराहा गया। स्वास्थ्य कारणों से उन्होंने 2019 में चुनाव नहीं लड़ा।  


 
bjp leader sushma swaraj in aiims sushma swaraj vidisha bjp
