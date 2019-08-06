LIVE: सुषमा स्वराज का निधन, एम्स से घर ले जाया जा रहा है पार्थिव शरीर

LiveLIVE: सुषमा स्वराज का निधन, एम्स से घर ले जाया जा रहा है पार्थिव शरीर
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, where Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, passed away due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/CIyo7dBlKo— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
G N Azad, Congress: We're shocked, we never imagined that she'll leave us so soon. I knew her since 1977 when I was in youth Congress, we knew each other for last 42 years. We never called each other by name, she used to call me 'bhai' & I used to call her 'behen'. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/A9Iua6LE6P— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
Mortal remains of Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being taken from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to her Delhi residence, where they will be kept tonight. pic.twitter.com/mtqihzHCqY— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, & Prahalad Singh Patel have also reached AIIMS, Delhi where Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, passed away. https://t.co/0QC5cYgBol— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019
A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019
6 अगस्त 2019