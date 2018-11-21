A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met Election Commission in Delhi today requesting EC to take legal action against Congress for violating model code of conduct & for inciting religious & sentiments by appealing to a particular religious community pic.twitter.com/166iYthuzG— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018
दिल्ली भाजपा के अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने औपचारिक शिष्टाचार के तहत इस घटना की निंदा की और अफसोस जताया। लेकिन अब मनोज तिवारी अपने अफसोस जताने पर पछता रहे हैं।
21 नवंबर 2018