BJP delegation met Election Commission requesting to take legal action against Congress

दिल्ली: भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर लगाया आचार संहिता तोड़ने का आरोप, कार्रवाई की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 07:23 PM IST
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
भारतीय जनता पार्टी(भाजपा) ने कांग्रेस पर आचार संहिता तोड़ने का आरोप लगाया है। इस मामले को लेकर भाजपा के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने बुधवार को दिल्ली में चुनाव आयोग से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान भाजपा ने आयोग से आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने के लिए कांग्रेस के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। 
