Gujarat: भाजपा की कृत्रिम आभा अब खत्म हो रही, गहलोत का दावा- गुजरात में उसे नहीं मिल रहे प्रत्याशी

गहलोत ने आगे कहा कि जनता भाजपा की चाल समझ गई है। कांग्रेस ने लोकतांत्रिक चुनाव को जिंदा रखा है, जबकि भाजपा फासीवाद में विश्वास करती है। वह लोकतंत्र का मुखौटा लगाकर चुनाव लड़ती है।
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने भाजपा पर जमकर निशाना साधा है। गुजरात के दाहोद में गहलोत ने कहा कि भाजपा ने एक कृत्रिम आभा पैदा की थी, जो अब खत्म हो रही है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि भाजपा को गुजरात के आगामी चुनाव के लिए प्रत्याशी नहीं मिल रहे हैं।
Gujarat| BJP created artificial aura which is being smashed now.They don't have candidates for upcoming elections here.People are understanding their tricks.Cong kept democracy of election alive.BJP believes in fascism & wear mask of democracy to win elections:Rajasthan CM Gehlot pic.twitter.com/lqO3Wg9Fql— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022
